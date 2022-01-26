What's Comedian Aziz Ansari’s Net Worth?By Kathryn Underwood
Jan. 26 2022, Published 9:22 a.m. ET
Aziz Ansari is a 38-year-old Asian-American comedian, producer, and actor who rose to fame thanks to his Parks and Recreation role. Ansari performs standup comedy, writes and produces his original Netflix series Master of None, and has released several comedy specials.
Aziz Ansari
Actor, comedian, screenwriter, producer
Net worth: $20 million
Aziz Ansari was born in South Carolina to Tamil Muslim parents from India. He began his standup comedy career while a college student in New York City and moved on to making short films and an MTV series. From 2009 to 2015, he played a major role as Tom Haverford on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and then created the original series “Master of None” in 2015.
Birthdate: Feb. 23, 1983
Education: Bachelor of business degree from New York University Stern School of Business
Aziz Ansari’s net worth in 2022
Ansari has an estimated net worth of $20 million today, according to CelebrityNetWorth. His real estate purchases have included a $2.68 million home in Los Angeles and a $5.7 million New York City loft.
How Aziz Ansari made his money
Aziz Ansari has been performing since his college days in various standup comedy venues, including the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. In his role on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, Ansari played Tom Haverford, a parks department employee with entrepreneurial dreams. His success on the show, which also starred SNL’s Amy Poehler, earned nominations for an Image Award in 2013 and an American Comedy Award in 2014.
Ansari created and wrote the Netflix original series Master of None, in which the first two seasons focus on a character based on Ansari himself. In 2017, he won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy, and 2018 brought him a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Series for his work on the show.
Aziz Ansari’s mockery of Aaron Rodgers
In his latest Netflix comedy special, Ansari aims blows at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his decision not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In Nightclub Comedian, he mockingly urges the audience to cut Rodgers slack: “This poor guy. It's like we're all in high school and we're making fun of the quarterback for doing bad on the science test.”
Ansari accused of sexual misconduct
In Jan. 2018, a woman wrote anonymously on Babe.net, accusing Ansari of sexual misconduct on their first date in 2017. Ansari never apologized publicly for the incident, claiming that what happened was consensual. In a 2019 Netflix comedy special, Ansari acknowledged the allegation but not any wrongdoing, saying, “Ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward.”
Upon the release of season 3 of Master of None, the storyline focused not on the character of Dev Shah but his best friend, which NPR writes “feels like a dodge” to take away focus from the sexual misconduct accusation. Perhaps Ansari aimed to “avoid engaging with onetime fans who might feel betrayed or disappointed by his actions,” as NPR suggested.