What's Comedian Aziz Ansari’s Net Worth?

Aziz Ansari was born in South Carolina to Tamil Muslim parents from India. He began his standup comedy career while a college student in New York City and moved on to making short films and an MTV series. From 2009 to 2015, he played a major role as Tom Haverford on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and then created the original series “Master of None” in 2015.

Birthdate: Feb. 23, 1983

Education: Bachelor of business degree from New York University Stern School of Business