Ariana Rockefeller Makes a Name for Herself in Fashion and Modeling

According to Celebworth.net, Rockefeller has an estimated net worth of $2.8 billion. Apart from her rich inheritance, she has multiple sources of income. In addition to Rockefeller's fashion designing career, she also reportedly earns money from her social media engagements. According to The Influencer Marketing Hub, Rockefeller earns approximately $213.75 to $356.25 per sponsor post with an engagement rate of around 5.37 percent. In 2021, she also signed with Marilyn Agency in New York to work on special projects in their talent division.