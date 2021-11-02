How an Ambitious Michael Rockefeller Got Caught in a War of Retribution

After conducting his investigation in New Guinea, Hoffman discovered a widely believed story in the village of Ostsjanep that Michael was killed for retribution against the Dutch. When Nelson Rockefeller opened his museum when Michael was 18, the people of Otsjanep and Omadsep in New Guinea were engaged in a “mutual” war. The Dutch leader who ruled the area with an iron fist attempted to stop the war. Max Lepré, the Dutch government controller, killed many of the village’s leaders.

According to Hoffman's account, the villagers strongly believed the killings released evil energy into their world and yearned for retribution. Hoffman heard the story and made the connection to Michael Rockefeller. The people of Otsjanep saw Michael swim onto shore. The men who found him were the sons of the village leaders killed by Lepré. Hoffman claims one of the men saw Michael and said this was their “chance," not realizing Michael wasn't even Dutch. But to them, they all looked the same —white men.

They speared Michael in his rib, removed his blood and bones, cooked his skull, and ate his brains, Hoffman claims. Hoffman also says he has uncovered buried documents from village leaders on the death of Michael, and bones that could be Michael's. He alleges that this story is one that villagers don’t speak of due to fear of karma. After the village of Otsjanep broke out with a cholera epidemic, they believed their karma was upon them.

Even with Hoffman’s investigation and book, Michael Rockefeller’s cause of death is still listed as drowning.