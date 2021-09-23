Argo Blockchain Is on the Nasdaq, and Its Stock Looks Promising

Argo Blockchain is offering 7.5 million ADSs in its Nasdaq IPO, at $15 each. Initially, the company planned to offer the shares for $18.40. One ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of Argo Blockchain listed on the LSE. Jefferies and Barclays are the lead book-running managers for the IPO. The underwriters have the option to buy an additional 1.1 million ADSs at the IPO price.