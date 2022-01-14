Are PPP Loans Taxable? IRS Provided Updated Guidance

The PPP originated from the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act, which was signed into law in March 2020. It was intended to provide American small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans. The loans are backed by the SBA (Small Business Administration). It was a form of financial aid provided to businesses that were forced to close their doors and furlough workers due to restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.