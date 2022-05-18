Top CityCoins Have Fallen Over 90 Percent in Value Since Debut

The winning bidder receives their reward in MiamiCoin, but the city receives 30 percent of the reward in STX tokens, which are held in a custodial wallet reserved for the city of Miami. This concept is used for NYCCoin as well and will be used for AustinCoin. The problem with this is that mining tokens can be confusing for the casual retail investor. The process of having to buy STX tokens and then send them to a Stacks smart contract, to only have a chance of getting partial MiamiCoin rewards may seem pointless or simply too much work.