El Salvador's Bitcoin City Will Be Located Near a Volcano

Bukele said that the Bitcoin City will be built in the eastern region of La Union, located in Eastern El Salvador. The Bitcoin City will allow people to live, make transitions, start a business, and live their everyday lives like every typical city. At the "Bitcoin Week" event, it was shown that there aren't any taxes except a value-added tax (VAT), that will help fund the city. This means that most common taxes like property, individual income, payroll, municipal, and sales taxes won’t be used in the city.