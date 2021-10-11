Vitalik Buterin Criticizes El Salvador's Mandatory Bitcoin Adoption

One of the more powerful elements of blockchain and cryptocurrencies is their decentralization, which means that there isn't an intermediary governing or managing one's funds. This powerful element is also what creates apprehension for many people regarding the risk of loss and potential scams.

Buterin understands this fact, which is why he has been so stern in speaking up against Bukele's moves. Buterin thinks that cryptocurrency and blockchain enable and empower one's agency, autonomy, and accessibility to financial services that might not have been possible before.

Annoyed and frustrated by the support of Bukele's actions, Buterin bluntly pointed out who's to blame. He said, "Shame on everyone (ok, fine, I'll call out the main people responsible: shame on Bitcoin maximalists) who are uncritically praising him."

Despite the hundreds of "up-votes" Buterin's comments and criticism received, it did come at the price of many mirroring Buterin's sentiments. Some people called the Ethereum co-founder a "maxi" himself in response to his "baseless statement."