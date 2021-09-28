When Is Amplitude’s (AMPL) Direct Listing Date, and Should You Buy the Stock?

Amplitude stock is expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “AMPL”. The reference price for Amplitude has been set at $35. In the U.S., stock trading typically begins at 9.30 a.m. ET. However, IPOs often begin trading by mid-morning or mid-day (usually after 10:00 a.m. ET). Amplitude isn’t selling new shares through the direct listing. Instead, shareholders are offering 35.4 million shares of Class A stock for resale.