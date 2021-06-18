AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Could Rise More, Reddit Takes Aim

Wall Street analysts think that AMC’s stock price has gotten way ahead of its fundamentals. According to MarketBeat, analysts' average target price for AMC is $4.57, which is 92.5 percent below its current price. Among the eight analysts tracking AMC, four recommend a hold and four recommend a sell. None of the analysts recommend a buy. Their highest target price of $16 is 74 percent below the stock's current price, while their lowest target of $1 is 98 percent below.