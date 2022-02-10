Alex Jones Said He Lost 10,000 Bitcoins, Missed Out on $510 Million

Jones’ net worth claim came ahead of jury trials that will determine how much he and other defendants will have to pay in damages for defamation and emotional distress after he called the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting a hoax, as the Austin American-Statesman reported.

In the fall of 2021, a Texas judge found Jones liable for damages in three defamation suits filed by parents of two of the 20 children killed in the shooting, according to the Associated Press.