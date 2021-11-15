Adam Wyden Eclipses His Father Senator Ron Wyden in Terms of Net Worth

Adam Wyden Eclipses His Father Senator Ron Wyden in Terms of Net WorthBy Rachel Curry
Nov. 15 2021, Published 12:18 p.m. ET
Senator Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is in the news enough as it is, but his son knows how to inch his way into the spotlight, too. Adam Wyden has been vocal about his discontent with his dad's political decisions.
What are Wyden's political views if they aren't the same as his father's views? Also, what's Wyden's net worth?
Who is Adam Wyden?
Wyden is a private investor and the son of Democrat Senator Ron Wyden. Born in 1984, he's about 37 years old. His only full sibling is Lilly Wyden and their mother is Laurie Oseran. Wyden's father has since remarried Nancy Wyden and had three additional children (William, Ava, and Scarlett, the latter two of which are twins). Wyden is married but his wife's identity is on the down-low.
Adam Wyden blasts his senator dad
On Twitter in early November, Wyden wrote to Elon Musk about his dad. He said, "Why does he hate us / the American dream so much? [...] Reality is: most legislators have never built anything…so I guess it’s easier to mindlessly and haphazardly try and tear stuff down."
In an interview with Squawk Box host Joe Kernen, Wyden said, "Those comments on Twitter were made a little bit tongue in cheek." He added, "I started my fund with $400,000 on the second floor of my mother's home. I've been very fortunate in life, I got my education paid for, but I built everything brick-by-brick."
Wyden says that it's clear that the lawmakers haven't experienced the ups and downs of running a business and that heightened taxation on America's wealthy combats innovation.
How Adam Wyden made his millions
According to his LinkedIn, Wyden has been a full-time investor at a private fund for nearly 12 years. He's the founder of ADW Capital in low-tax Florida.
Prior to that, Wyden worked as a merchant banking analyst at SMH Capital and a TMT research analyst at DE Shaw. As a graduate of Columbia Business School and The Wharton School, he has been poised for success in the finance world for quite some time (especially considering that he didn't pay for school, which he mentioned).
Forbes reports that Wyden has made his investors 12 times richer in the past decade. His father's taxation beliefs will swallow those gains for himself and the other assets his fund manages.
Adam Wyden's estimated net worth
Wyden's investment fund is now worth an estimated $350 million, and Wyden himself holds $100 million of that. Based in Miami, ADW Capital has returned 28 percent annualized after fees, or about twice that of the S&P 500.
While Wyden's $100 million isn't liquid, it does contribute to his net worth. He likely has some other assets that increase his overall net worth outside of his share of the fund. However, he's definitely worth at least $100 million.
In comparison, Senator Wyden is reportedly worth $6.9 million, which makes him the 23rd wealthiest senator.