Adam Wyden Eclipses His Father Senator Ron Wyden in Terms of Net Worth

Wyden is a private investor and the son of Democrat Senator Ron Wyden. Born in 1984, he's about 37 years old. His only full sibling is Lilly Wyden and their mother is Laurie Oseran. Wyden's father has since remarried Nancy Wyden and had three additional children (William, Ava, and Scarlett, the latter two of which are twins). Wyden is married but his wife's identity is on the down-low.