Paris Hilton Got Married on Nov. 11—What's Her Husband’s Net Worth?

After graduating from Columbia University, Carter worked with a venture capital company in Sydney, Australia. In 2014, he returned to New York and joined Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. Eager to get back into business together, Carter and Courtney founded M13, a venture capital company that has invested in Lyft, Snapchat, and Slack, among others. According to Forbes, M13 had $450 million in assets under management as of July 2021.