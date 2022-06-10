Alternative Uses for Your 529 College Savings Plan

1. Change the beneficiary from your kid to yourself. If you’re a parent who created a 529 savings plan for your child, you can change the beneficiary from your child to yourself. You can then use the money in the account (up to the $10,000 lifetime limit) to pay your own student loan debt. To do this, contact the manager of your 529 college savings plan.

2. Change the beneficiary to another relative. Perhaps you have a cousin, grandkid, or another relative who you want to help out with college. You can do this by transferring your own 529 college savings plan to them. Again, change the beneficiary via the plan manager.