529 College Savings Plans: The Tax-Advantaged Way to Pay for Higher Education

Also, whereas most states require you to contribute to their home plan to be eligible for tax savings, seven offer a state tax deduction whether you invest in its sponsored 529 plan or a 529 plan in a different state. These states are Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, and Pennsylvania. In some cases, though, a state may offer incentives to use its plan. Arkansas, for example, offers a larger deduction for contributors to its Gift529 program.