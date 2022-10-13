Alex Jones Has to Pay $965M Settlement — Here's Who Gets the Money

The money will be allocated between 26 families involved in the lawsuit. In 2012, a 20-year-old named Adam Lanza killed 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary School (20 of the victims were between 6–7 years old, and six were adult staff of the school).

Some of the listed recipients include David and Francine Wheeler ($55 and $54 million respectively), Mark and Jacqueline Barden ($86.4 million total), Jennifer Hensel ($52 million), and William Aldenberg ($90 million).