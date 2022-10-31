The Supreme Court Might Ban Affirmative Action — Here's What Could Happen

As Craig Steven Wilder wrote in Ebony and Ivy: Race, Slavery, and the Troubled History of America’s Universities, “In the decades before the American Revolution, merchants and planters became not just the benefactors of colonial society but its new masters. Slaveholders became college presidents. The wealth of the traders determined the locations and decided the fates of colonial schools. Profits from the sale and purchase of human beings paid for campuses and swelled college trusts. And the politics of the campus conformed to the presence and demands of slave-holding students as colleges aggressively cultivated a social environment attractive to the sons of wealthy families.”