Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas Just Weeks After FTX Filed for Bankruptcy

The SEC says the former CEO raised over $1.8 billion from equity investors since May 2019, some of which came from U.S.-based investors.

Although Bankman-Fried promoted FTX as “a safe, responsible crypto asset trading platform, specifically touting FTX’s sophisticated, automated risk measures to protect customer assets,” he was allegedly diverting customer funds to Alameda Research, LLC, a crypto hedge fund owned by the FTX founder.