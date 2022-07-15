Twitch Streamer and Crypto Gambler Trainwreck Has a Solid Net Worth

Perhaps the most shocking gambling revelation from Trainwreck is that he lost $22.9 million overall. Trainwreck said, "In nine months, I've lost $22.9 million. It was really f--king disgusting and bad. You don't even understand. Like, all my friends knew, but I didn't feel comfortable saying anything because those numbers are unfathomable." Safe to say, Trainwreck is aware that the number is astronomical. Hopefully, he has been able to recoup some of his losses as time has gone on.