Memoir Publisher Says Mention of Tim Scott’s Presidential Bid Was a Mistake

At a book event in Mount Pleasant, S.C., on Aug. 6, Scott said that he’s investing “all that I can, all that I have” into his current job, as The Post and Courier reported separately. “And if the people want more, they’ll ask for it,” he added. “And if I don’t qualify for it, may the Lord send someone better qualified than me.” In the meantime, here’s more about the senator from South Carolina, who may or may not have presidential ambitions.