Roger Federer Earned Over $1B During His Tennis Career

Since turning pro in 1998, Roger Federer has been heating up the tennis court and making massive deals with brands like On. In addition to the 20 Grand Slams titles he won, he also collected eight Wimbleton titles. On September 15, 2022, Federer announced he would be retiring in 2022 following the Laver Cup.

Birthdate: August 8, 1981

Birthplace: Basel, Switzerland

Education: Federer focused his attention on playing tennis rather than attending college.

Spouse: Mirka Federer

Kids: 4 (two sets of twins)