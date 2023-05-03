Home > Net Worth Source: Patrick Bet-David Facebook Who Is Patrick Bet-David? Entrepreneur and Financial Leader Found His Niche Patrick Bet-David's net worth is impressive thanks to his YouTube channel Valuetainment and his financial services marketing company. By Kathryn Underwood May 3 2023, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET

If you've never heard of Patrick Bet-David, you may have heard of some of his books on leadership and business or his popular YouTube channel, Valuetainment. He launched a financial services marketing firm, PHP Agency, and has a large following on YouTube. Here's a glance at Patrick Bet-David's net worth and where you can see his work.

Patrick Bet-David is the founder of Valuetainment Investments Group LLC and PHP Agency. He's also the author of several books including Your Next 5 Moves and The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages.

Patrick Bet-David Author and Media Company Owner Net worth: $200 million Patrick Bet-David left his home country of Iran at 10 years old while fleeing the Iranian revolution. He served in the U.S. military before entering the financial services industry. He's the founder of PHP Agency, which is an insurance sales, marketing, and distribution firm. Valuetainment is the popular YouTube channel he founded under Valuetainment Media LLC, where he shares video content about entrepreneurship to inspire and educate would-be entrepreneurs. Birthdate: Oct. 18, 1978 Birthplace: Tehran, Iran Spouse: Jennifer Bet-David Kids: 4

How much is Patrick Bet-David's net worth?

Combining the value of his book sales, PHP Agency, and Valuetainment, sources estimate Bet-David's net worth to be around $200 million.

Give $1,000,000 to a self-made millionaire, they’ll turn it into $10 million.



Give the same million to someone with a broke mindset & watch them spend it in no time.



Money isn’t the issue.



It’s the way you think.



Don't blame money. Blame your work ethic & your mindset. — Patrick Bet-David (@patrickbetdavid) November 30, 2022

How did Patrick Bet-David become so wealthy?

Bet-David says on his Twitter profile that he has been an entrepreneur since he was 10 years old. Following his military service, he worked for Morgan Stanley and the Transamerica Corporation. In 2009, he founded PHP Agency, a financial services marketing company. According to the company website, Bet-David "set out to change an elitist financial services industry and in so doing, open the American dream of business ownership to everyone."

He has written several books that have added a bit to his net worth. Titles include Your Next Five Moves, Drop Out and Get Schooled, The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages, The 25 Laws for Doing The Impossible, and soon-to-be-published Choose Your Enemies Wisely. The entrepreneur also hosts a podcast.

Source: Patrick Bet-David Facebook

What is Valuetainment?

Valuetainment is the name of both a media company and the YouTube channel run by Bet-David. The YouTube channel has 4.17 million subscribers as of May 2023. It calls itself "the leading source for information, education and entertainment centered on the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and capitalism."

Recent videos on the site had titles like these: "How Angry Parents Can Fight The Woke School Agenda"

"Why Men Live Harder Lives Than Women"

"A Major Mistake First Time Millionaires Make"

"Why Selfish People Are Better For Society" Bet-David has interviewed people including George W. Bush, Mark Cuban, Kobe Bryant, and Ray Dalio over the years.

Source: Valuetainment YouTube

Patrick Bet-David made an offer to Tucker Carlson.

The longtime host of a popular cable news show, Tucker Carlson was fired after the Dominion Voting machines defamation trial. On May 2, 2023 Bet-David posted a job offer to Carlson that would pay him $100 million over a five year period, giving him his own podcast, other regular shows, and documentaries, as well as equity in Valuetainment.

The letter, shared to Bet-David's Twitter page, says, "We want you to partner with us in what we feel is a noble and necessary effort to define the future of media. Our convictions about freedom, liberty, and truth run deep and we believe we are the absolute right fit for you and America."