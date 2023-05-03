Who Is Patrick Bet-David? Entrepreneur and Financial Leader Found His Niche
Patrick Bet-David's net worth is impressive thanks to his YouTube channel Valuetainment and his financial services marketing company.
If you've never heard of Patrick Bet-David, you may have heard of some of his books on leadership and business or his popular YouTube channel, Valuetainment. He launched a financial services marketing firm, PHP Agency, and has a large following on YouTube. Here's a glance at Patrick Bet-David's net worth and where you can see his work.
Patrick Bet-David is the founder of Valuetainment Investments Group LLC and PHP Agency. He's also the author of several books including Your Next 5 Moves and The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages.
Patrick Bet-David
Author and Media Company Owner
Net worth: $200 million
Patrick Bet-David left his home country of Iran at 10 years old while fleeing the Iranian revolution. He served in the U.S. military before entering the financial services industry. He's the founder of PHP Agency, which is an insurance sales, marketing, and distribution firm. Valuetainment is the popular YouTube channel he founded under Valuetainment Media LLC, where he shares video content about entrepreneurship to inspire and educate would-be entrepreneurs.
Birthdate: Oct. 18, 1978
Birthplace: Tehran, Iran
Spouse: Jennifer Bet-David
Kids: 4
How much is Patrick Bet-David's net worth?
Combining the value of his book sales, PHP Agency, and Valuetainment, sources estimate Bet-David's net worth to be around $200 million.
How did Patrick Bet-David become so wealthy?
Bet-David says on his Twitter profile that he has been an entrepreneur since he was 10 years old. Following his military service, he worked for Morgan Stanley and the Transamerica Corporation. In 2009, he founded PHP Agency, a financial services marketing company. According to the company website, Bet-David "set out to change an elitist financial services industry and in so doing, open the American dream of business ownership to everyone."
He has written several books that have added a bit to his net worth. Titles include Your Next Five Moves, Drop Out and Get Schooled, The Life of an Entrepreneur in 90 Pages, The 25 Laws for Doing The Impossible, and soon-to-be-published Choose Your Enemies Wisely. The entrepreneur also hosts a podcast.
What is Valuetainment?
Valuetainment is the name of both a media company and the YouTube channel run by Bet-David. The YouTube channel has 4.17 million subscribers as of May 2023. It calls itself "the leading source for information, education and entertainment centered on the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and capitalism."
Recent videos on the site had titles like these:
- "How Angry Parents Can Fight The Woke School Agenda"
- "Why Men Live Harder Lives Than Women"
- "A Major Mistake First Time Millionaires Make"
- "Why Selfish People Are Better For Society"
Bet-David has interviewed people including George W. Bush, Mark Cuban, Kobe Bryant, and Ray Dalio over the years.
Patrick Bet-David made an offer to Tucker Carlson.
The longtime host of a popular cable news show, Tucker Carlson was fired after the Dominion Voting machines defamation trial. On May 2, 2023 Bet-David posted a job offer to Carlson that would pay him $100 million over a five year period, giving him his own podcast, other regular shows, and documentaries, as well as equity in Valuetainment.
The letter, shared to Bet-David's Twitter page, says, "We want you to partner with us in what we feel is a noble and necessary effort to define the future of media. Our convictions about freedom, liberty, and truth run deep and we believe we are the absolute right fit for you and America."
Whether Carlson will entertain the offer from Valuetainment or not remains to be seen. Given his star power among conservatives, many believe he may start his own platform or receive multiple competing offers from conservative-leaning media companies.