Former NFL Player Marshawn Lynch Is a Philanthropist and Business Owner

Lynch was with the Bills from 2007 until 2010, when he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks. In a playoff game against the New Orleans Saints during his first year with the Seahawks, Lynch ran for a 67-yard touchdown, breaking nine tackles on the way to the endzone. The run became known as a “Beast Quake,” because the jubilation of fans jumping up and down in the stands actually caused seismic activity in the earth.