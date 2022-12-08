Markiplier Is One of the Richest Creators on YouTube
For months, popular YouTuber Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, has been teasing fans that he will open an OnlyFans account with “tasteful nudes” of himself if certain conditions were met. The conditions were that his two podcasts reach the No. 1 ranking on Apple Podcast and Spotify charts.
Markiplier’s Net Worth Is One of the Highest Among Youtubers
Markiplier is one of the most popular YouTubers on the platform. He’s also one of the richest. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Markiplier has earned a net worth of $35 million through his YouTube channel and other work as an actor, writer, producer, and podcaster.
Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier
YouTube personality
Net worth: $35 Million
Markiplier suprised his fans this week by opening an OnlyFans account, after promising to do so for months. Markiplier is one of the most popular and richest YouTubers on the platform.
Age: 33
Subscribers: 34 million
Markiplier’s YouTube channel has 34 million subscribers and over 19.2 billion video views. His channel has over 5,000 videos, including quality content, scary games, interactive movies, and “meme-able garbage.”
“Whatever you're into, I'm sure there's something for you down in the briny deep of my video page. So why not dive in?” Markiplier says in his YouTube channel description.
Markiplier Dropped Out of College to Become a YouTuber
Markiplier was born in Hawaii and grew up in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. He was studying biomedical engineering at the University of Cincinnati when he decided to drop out and pursue a career on YouTube.
The decision came during a dark period in his life, Markiplier told Late Night host Seth Meyers in 2019. He had lost his job, was in a bad relationship, and, to top things off, was in the hospital with a tumor.
“When I got out of that hospital and got back on my feet, I wanted to do something that I had control of and that made me happy. I tried a bunch of different things and landed on videos,” he told Meyers.
Markiplier Started With Sketch Comedy and Let’s Play Videos
Markiplier joined YouTube in 2012. Initially, he wanted to do sketch comedy videos where he would play all the characters. That’s how he came up with his name, Markiplier because he was multiplying himself.
“It’s so stupid. But it’s proof you don’t need a good name to be successful,” he told Meyers.
He started making Let’s Play videos, which let viewers watch as he played a video game and provided commentary. His niche was in survival horror video games.
“The way I play videogames with my friends was how I wanted to come across — that’s the style I applied to my videos. I think it’s the camaraderie that people like,” Markiplier told Variety in 2016.
Markiplier’s success on YouTube led to other projects, including collaborations with other YouTubers and creating podcasts like Distractible and Go! My Favorite Sports Team. In 2018, he and fellow YouTuber Jacksepticeye launched the clothing brand Cloak, described as athleisurewear for gamers.
Markiplier Is a Philanthropist
Markiplier is also a philanthropist who often uses his YouTube channel to raise money for charities. In 2017, he raised $222,000 for the non-profit organization, Save The Children, then kicked in an additional $200,000 of his own money. He also raised $500,000 for Cancer Research Insititute in just two days during a 2018 campaign celebrating his reaching 20 million YouTube followers. The money was raised through the sales of his “Tasteful Nudes” calendar.