Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right

However, Kimbal isn't one to ride his brother's coattails. He is an established entrepreneur in his own right. The Musk brothers have worked together on several business ventures. They founded Zip2, an online city guide company that Compaq bought in 1999 for $307 million. Kimbal also invested in X.com, Elon's online financial services company that eventually merged with PayPal.

Kimbal still serves on the board of directors for both Tesla and Elon's space exploration company, SpaceX.