Kathie Lee Gifford Has Charmed Audiences for Years and Made Millions

Kathie Lee Gifford is an Emmy-award-winning television talk show host who is likely recognizable to much of the American public. Her shows with Regis Philbin and Hoda Kotb are what she is perhaps best known for, but she has also written several children’s books and autobiographies. She is a devout Christian and often speaks publicly about her faith.

Birthdate: August 16, 1953

Birthplace: Paris, France

Education: Oral Roberts University

Spouse: Frank Gifford (widowed)

Children: Cody, Cassidy