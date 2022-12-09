Jovit Baldivino Was Quite the Talented Musician — What Happened to Him?

December is often recognized as a joyous time of year as many are planning vacations and looking forward to spending time with loved ones. The 2022 holiday season, however, has been quite the opposite for several families. In December, we learned Kirsty Alley passed away from cancer and Celine Dion was diagnosed with a rare neurological syndrome.

And on Dec. 9, 2022, former Pilipinas Got Talent winner Jovit Baldivino died.