What's 'Morning Joe' Host Joe Scarborough’s Net Worth?

Joe Scarborough practiced law in Florida early in his adult life. After being elected to public office in 1994, he began serving as a representative of Florida’s 1st congressional district. While in Congress, he was part of a group of Republicans called the New Federalists. Since 2007, Scarborough has been the primary host of Morning Joe on MSNBC.

Birthdate: April 9, 1963

Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga.

Education: BA from University of Alabama, JD from University of Florida

Spouse: Mika Brzezinski

Children: 4