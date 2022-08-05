Jeff Bezos's Parents Invested in Amazon Early, Have a Billion Dollar Net Worth

When Bezos began working on his e-commerce venture, it was clear that he would need some sort of initial investment to get it off the ground, and that's where his parents came in. According to Bloomberg, Miguel and Jacklyn invested $245,573 into their son's business. When Bezos received the money from his parents he told them, "I want you to know how risky this is because I want to come home at dinner for Thanksgiving and I don't want you to be mad at me."