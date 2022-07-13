Jake Plummer Went From NFL Fame to Mushroom Farming

Plummer has a net worth of $30 million, reports Celebrity Net Worth. His rookie contract with the Cardinals was worth $1,606,250, according to Spotrac, and his second contract with Arizona was worth $30,020,830 for five years. His final NFL contract, which was Denver, was worth $40,709,725 for seven years. MyCoLove Farms reportedly brings in revenue of over $8,000 per month. While he may not be getting paid as much as he was in the NFL, Plummer loves the work he does now.