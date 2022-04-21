Recreational Cannabis Is Legal in New Jersey, With Some Restrictions

While New York is the bigger East Coast state to have recently legalized recreational marijuana, it won’t begin sales of it until later in 2022. New Jersey, on the other hand, began the sale of cannabis products Thursday, allowing people to shop for the flower all across the state. People from all over the country are expected to flock to New Jersey, hoping to buy some marijuana. However, there are certain rules when it comes to the purchase and consumption of recreational weed in New Jersey.