Top 10 Worst States for Individual and Business Taxes

Income taxes in the District of Columbia are on the high end at 8.50 percent for taxpayers earning over $60,000 per year. Residents earning over $1 million pay 8.95 percent in income taxes. Although the property tax rates appear low at 0.59 percent, the state collects about $3,496 per capita due to the high price of homes in the area. In comparison, nearby Maryland collects about $1,623 per capita in property taxes. Sales tax is on par with most of the country at 6 percent, and there's a 23.5 cent gasoline tax. DC really wants to discourage smoking in the state, which taxes almost $5 on a pack of cigarettes.