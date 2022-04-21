It’s been over a decade since former NBA star Al Harrington founded cannabis company Viola Brands. We’ve seen NBA players venture into cryptocurrency, fast food chains, music, and other professions, but only a few of them have touched the surface of what Harrington's doing with Viola. What's Harrington’s net worth?There are many cannabis brands across the U.S., but not many are Black-owned. Harrington has been on a mission to change that.Harrington played NBA basketball for 16 yearsHarrington seems to have always been talented. In the 16 years he played in the NBA, the New Jersey native was part of seven different teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Denver Nuggets, and New York Knicks. He also had multiple stints playing overseas in Australia and China, as well as in Ice Cube’s Big3 league.The entrepreneur’s road to stardom began when he was in highschool. In 1998, he was the USA Today Player of the Year, Naismith Prep Player of the Year, and Gatorade National Player of the Year. He also made the McDonald’s All-American team. After graduating highschool, he went straight to the NBA, being selected 25th overall in the 1998 draft by the Indiana Pacers.What's Viola Brands?Viola, launched by Harrington in 2011, was named after his grandmother, who had glaucoma. After refusing to take cannabis to manage the pain for years, she was eventually persuaded by Harrington to try marijuana. She found instant relief, and from that point on, the former NBA player knew that he would have a career in the wellness space.Viola sells cannabis flower, pre-rolled, live resin and rosin products and other merchandise. Since its founding, the company has expanded its cultivation and processing centers to Colorado, Michigan, and Oregon.What's Al Harrington’s net worth?According to Celebrity Net Worth, Harrington's net worth is $40 million. He has built that through his illustrious NBA career, investments, and popular cannabis brand. In his spare time, Harrington serves as an assistant coach for the Cape Town Tigers, a professional basketball team in South Africa.