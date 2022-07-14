Huma Abedin: Hillary Clinton's Longtime Aide Has a Solid Net Worth

When Huma was a child she was already aware that she had a future in politics. Early on, she wanted to be a journalist. Both of her parents were professors who taught at the University of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. Until it was time to go to college, Abedin moved to Saudia Arabia when her parents got their jobs and she was raised Muslim. When she attended George Washinton University, she was able to snag a job working as an intern in the White House in 1996.