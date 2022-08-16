Jeffrey Toobin Leaves CNN Nearly Two Years After Zoom Incident

Toobin took a leave of absence from CNN and was fired as a staff writer for The New Yorker in October 2020 after accidentally exposing himself to New Yorker and WNYC staff members during a Zoom call.

When he returned to CNN in June 2021, he called himself a “flawed human being who makes mistakes” and called the incident “deeply moronic and indefensible,” saying that he didn’t think other people could see him.

“I am trying to become the kind of person that people can trust again,” he added.