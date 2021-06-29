Monica Lewinsky Continues Hollywood Career With Production Deal

Her White House days far behind her, Monica Lewinsky has become a prolific writer and an anti-bullying activist. Now, she’s adding Hollywood producer to her résumé.

In a boon to her net worth, Lewinsky has a signed first-look production deal with 20th Television.

The deal comes as FX prepares to dramatize the former scandal around President Bill Clinton’s affair with the then-White House intern in Impeachment: American Crime Story, with Lewinsky on board as producer.