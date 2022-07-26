FOX News Analyst Gianno Caldwell Slams the Left’s Approach to Crime

Caldwell has been outspoken about how the left approaches violence in cities like Chicago, saying that mantras like "defund the police" are preventing police officers from doing their jobs. In an interview with the New York Post, he said, "The idea of defunding the police and reallocating those funds comes with a mentality that criminals are embracing, which is that the police can't touch me. Criminals don't fear police officers because they are handicapped from doing their jobs."