Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, Built His Net Worth Living in Exile
Monarchs from around the world have expressed their condolences at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Pavlos, the Crown Prince of Greece, called the queen a “remarkable person” in a recent Instagram post. Pavlos has built his net worth living in exile.
Prince Pavlos
Crown Prince of Greece
Net worth: $4 Million
Prince Pavlos is the heir apparent to the Greek throne. But he never got to officially take that role since his father King Constantine II was overthrown the same year Pavlos was born. Pavlos has lived his life in exile. Today, he lives with his wife and five children in New York City.
Age: 55
Wife: Marie-Chantal Miller
Pavlos’ net worth is estimated at $4 million. His wife, Princess Marie-Chantal, has an estimated net worth of $2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Pavlos’ father, Constantine II, was the last king in Greece. During a military coup, King Constantine II lost power in 1967, the same year Pavlos was born. Although the King attempted a counter-coup, he couldn’t muster enough military support. His family was forced out of the country and into exile.
While in exile, Pavlos and his family lived in Rome and Copenhagen. He went to school at the Hellenic College of London, which his parents founded. He also studied in the U.S. at the Armand Hammer United World College of the American West in New Mexico for two years.
Pavlos completed his education at the British Army’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, after which he joined the British army as a second lieutenant. He served three years in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards between 1987 and 1990.
Pavlos paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
In a recent Instagram post, Pavlov recalled his service to Queen Elizabeth II during his time in the British army.
“HM Queen Elizabeth II was a remarkable person, a sovereign who led by example, who will forever be admired for her ethical leadership and commitment to her nation and the commonwealth,” Pavlos wrote. “HM was Colonel in Chief Of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, I am proud to have served in her regiment and will forever be thankful. I also am so very thankful for the kindness HM gave to my parents and family in times of need.”
King Charles III is one of Crown Prince Pavlos’ godparents.
Pavlos has other ties to the British throne. His father was a second cousin of now-King Charles III. Charles is also one of Pavlos’ godparents.
Prince Pavlos is married to an American heiress.
Pavlos is married to heiress Marie-Chantal Miller, daughter of American billionaire Robert Warren Miller, founder of Duty Free Shops (DFS). The couple reportedly met at a party in New Orleans. They married on July 1, 1995.
Pavlos’ wife founded the Marie-Chantal luxury brand of children’s clothes in 2000. The couple has five children: Maria-Olympia, 26; Constantine-Alexios, 23; Achileas-Andreas, 22; Odysseus-Kimon, 18; and Aristides-Stavros, 14. The family now lives in New Your City.
Pavlos is also a prince of Denmark.
Besides his Greek royal blood, Pavlos is also a descendant of Danish royalty. His grandfather was King Frederick IX of Denmark, who ruled from 1947–1972, and his great-grandfather was King Christian IX of Denmark, who ruled from 1863–1906. Pavlos’ mother, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece, renounced her rights to the Danish throne when she married his father.