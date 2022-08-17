Allen Weisselberg Might Be a Billionaire, but Trump Associate Is in Hot Water

Weisselberg arranged for Micheal Cohen to be reimbursed to the tune of $35,000 after he paid Daniels that amount in hush money. By 2021, Weisselberg was up to his eyes in investigations regarding his compensation while working for the Trump family as well as his tax records. As per CNN, reports say that he was charged with 15 felony counts regarding payment "off the books" and conspiracy to defraud, criminal tax fraud, and falsification of business documents.