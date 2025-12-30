ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 50% of all Americans don't feel financially secure — blame Trump's policies

This will not be good news for the Republicans ahead of the Midterm elections.
PUBLISHED 19 HOURS AGO
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee)
US President Donald Trump. (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Win McNamee)

It has been an unpredictable year for Americans with rising inflation and an uncertain job market. A lot of people believe that they’re financially less secure than before. According to a report by The Guardian, nearly half of all Americans believe that the current administration is to blame. This will not be good news for Donald Trump, who has repeatedly called such polls fake news. However, ahead of the Midterm elections, Republicans know that things are not looking good for them.

The poll was conducted by Harris, and 45% of Americans said that their financial security has gotten worse. Only 20% of those polled said that it is getting better for them, while the rest remained undecided. According to the report, several people in that 45% believe that the Trump administration is to blame for their current state. The President’s sweeping tariffs have had consequences that the public is having to deal with. Inflation has, of course, also played its part.

Getty Images | Alexi J. Rosenfeld
US President Donald Trump with his wife, Melania. (Image source: Getty Images | Alexi J. Rosenfeld)

What's worse than that is the fact that 57% of Americans polled believe that the country is undergoing a recession. That is not true if one looks at the numbers. The United States recorded one of its best GDP growth rate jumps in Q3 in recent years. A recession is defined by two consecutive quarters of negative growth. However, this increase in GDP was fueled by the high-income households, which constitute a small percentage of the population.

There exists pessimism among the low and middle-income households over rising prices, which many believe have been brought about by the President’s tariffs. The Conference Board’s measure of consumer confidence has dropped for five consecutive months, as per The Guardian’s report. However, Donald Trump, as usual, is cutting a confident figure in public. The GDP growth rate must have instilled confidence in him as he looks to 2026.

Laura Rollins joins with others to protest in front of a McDonald's restaurant | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Representative of a demonstrator asking for higher wages. (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

In a recent address to the nation, the President highlighted his achievements and all the positives the country had seen despite a tough year. “We’re bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin. Under the Biden Administration, car prices rose 22%, and in many states, 30% or more. Gasoline rose 30% to 50%. Hotel rates rose 37%. Airfares rose 31%. Now, under our leadership, they are all coming down — and they’re coming down fast,” he said.

He also promised tax cuts for next year, which would see families save thousands of dollars. “Next year, you will also see the results of the largest tax cuts in American history. Many families will be saving between $11,000 and $20,000 a year, and next Spring is projected to be the largest tax refund season of all time,” Trump explained.

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla
US President Donald Trump. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

He also promised more jobs in the near future, which would be a big relief for many. “I’ve secured a record-breaking $18 trillion dollars of investment into the United States — which means jobs, wage increases, growth, factory openings, and far greater national security,” the President said.

