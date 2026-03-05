ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Morgan Stanley quietly lays off 2,500 employees — but this time, AI isn’t the reason

The investment bank did not point its finger at AI as the reason for the mass dismissals.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
A person leaving a Morgan Stanley office. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
A person leaving a Morgan Stanley office. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The biggest companies in the world are laying off employees by the thousands lately, and the latest to follow that trend is Morgan Stanley. It was recently reported that the investment bank let go of 3% of its global workforce, which equates to around 2,500 employees. The cut affected several departments, but the company’s financial advisors remained safe. This is the latest in big companies letting go of their employees this year.

Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama
Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York City | Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama

As per a report in Fox News, the most affected departments were investment banking and trading, wealth management, and investment management. Some may believe that these cuts had their roots in AI, but the report claims something different. It says that the cuts were based on business priorities, location strategy, and individual performance, and that the bank plans on adding resources in other areas. No matter what the reason may be, thousands are once again left without jobs.

The Morgan Stanley sign is seen at their world headquarters | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Chernin
The Morgan Stanley sign is seen at their world headquarters | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen Chernin

The surprising part about this wave of layoffs is that Morgan Stanley is far from being strapped for cash. Just last quarter, it surpassed all expectations of profits thanks to a 50% rise in investment banking revenue. Other companies that have laid off employees recently have mostly done so due to AI integration into their workforce, which often renders several roles obsolete.

A Morgan Stanley building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
A Morgan Stanley building. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

However, Morgan Stanley believes that in the long run, AI will be beneficial for most employees. It said that AI may not force employees to retire early and that workers should train themselves for new occupations that don't yet exist but will be created by the AI boom. “While some roles may be automated, others will see enhancement through AI augmentation, and others, entirely new roles will be created,” a company report stated. "AI will merely change job types, occupations, and needed skills.”

Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Twenty47studio
Representative image of a laid-off employee. (Image Source: Getty Images | Twenty47studio)

The investment bank has predicted that new roles will open up as more and more companies start integrating AI into their workflow. This will lead to a growth in AI governance positions centered on data security and compliance, particularly in the healthcare industry. Morgan Stanley also predicted more executive-level "chief AI officers" to supervise technology adoption, and claimed that the IT industry may see hybrid jobs thanks to language coding tools.

Employees walking out of the office after leaving their job (Cover image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)
Employees walking out of the office after leaving their job (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker)

Employees are being rapidly laid off in several companies, thanks to AI at the moment. The technology has transformed the job market drastically as firms push for automation. Even Jack Dorsey recently fired more than 4,000 people from Block, while making a pretty alarming prediction. “The core thesis is simple. Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company. We're already seeing it internally. A significantly smaller team, using the tools we're building, can do more and do it better. And intelligence tool capabilities are compounding faster every week,” Dorsey wrote.

More on Market Realist

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman believes AI is being used as a scapegoat for recent mass layoffs

JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late

Over 100 companies including Nike and Amazon submit layoff plans — and one thing is to blame

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Barbecue sauce with undeclared allergens recalled across the US — return ASAP for refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Barbecue sauce with undeclared allergens recalled across the US — return ASAP for refund
The affected product was sold nationwide and contains undeclared wheat and soy.
25 minutes ago
McDonald’s ad featuring its CEO backfires spectacularly as rivals waste no time roasting it
BURGER KING
McDonald’s ad featuring its CEO backfires spectacularly as rivals waste no time roasting it
The likes of Subway, Burger King, and Wendy's all joined in on the action.
26 minutes ago
Expert says Trump's tariffs only benefit him and it will be 'bad for the US economy'
ECONOMY & WORK
Expert says Trump's tariffs only benefit him and it will be 'bad for the US economy'
While the president touted the tariffs as an economic weapon, numbers show they only hurt Americans
27 minutes ago
United Airlines can now boot passengers from flights if they refuse to wear headphones
ECONOMY & WORK
United Airlines can now boot passengers from flights if they refuse to wear headphones
The decision was taken to prevent people from disturbing the peace of others in the plane.
3 hours ago
Popular frozen items sold at Trader Joe’s and Kroger recalled — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Popular frozen items sold at Trader Joe’s and Kroger recalled — key details revealed
Those who might have purchased the affected products must throw them away or ask for a refund.
3 hours ago
Walmart has introduced a new tool that finally solves a major customer problem
WALMART
Walmart has introduced a new tool that finally solves a major customer problem
“It can help ensure that items shifted on the shelf during busy shopping periods are accurately reflected in the inventory systems," Walmart stated.
5 hours ago
Morgan Stanley quietly lays off 2,500 employees — but this time, AI isn’t the reason
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley quietly lays off 2,500 employees — but this time, AI isn’t the reason
The investment bank did not point its finger at AI as the reason for the mass dismissals.
5 hours ago
Private sector in the US added an unexpected 63,000 jobs in February — but there’s a catch
ECONOMY & WORK
Private sector in the US added an unexpected 63,000 jobs in February — but there’s a catch
Education, health services, and construction led hiring while other sectors saw weaker growth.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion
FAMILY FEUD
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey cracks up after hearing contestant's answer about a grand mansion
If it's a mansion, then it should have parking, right? Steve Harvey thinks so too.
23 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant trusts her husband's advice — goes home with $64,000 prize
Karla Lance, a school teacher, took home a huge haul from the 'Price is Right' because her husband is a wise man.
1 day ago
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
ECONOMY & WORK
Many American businesses are set to raise prices on products — thanks to Trump's tariffs
48% of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are expected to raise prices during the next six months, up from 36% the year before.
1 day ago
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
ECONOMY & WORK
Economists warn delayed tariff refund may cost American taxpayers far more than expected
Economists warn that taxpayers will be burdened with $20 million per day in interest for tariff refund delays
1 day ago
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan Chase CEO claims AI could make people work just 4 days a week and live for 120 years
He called AI the new front of wonderful stuff coming, while mentioning its possible benefits.
1 day ago
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
ECONOMY & WORK
Some rich travelers are paying almost $350,000 for a flight to escape the Middle East crisis
Private jet flights from Muscat to Istanbul have skyrocketed to almost $93,000, double the typical price.
1 day ago
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 650K bottles of water sold in 2 US states recalled over fears of 'insanitary conditions'
It has to be noted that the products were distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin.
1 day ago
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
ECONOMY & WORK
American taxpayers will have to foot the bill for the Iran war — it's a massive price to pay
“If the war lasts more than two months, then this number goes up,” a renowned economist stated.
1 day ago
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act 'did not help' Social Security, says expert
Martha Shedden believes Trump's plan was only aimed at helping wealthy Americans.
2 days ago
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump believes AI can recreate the 1990s economic boom — but experts aren’t fully convinced
The president's pick for Fed Chair has repeatedly said AI productivity gains will allow rate cuts.
2 days ago
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
ECONOMY & WORK
Over 8,000 Home Depot prepaid vouchers worth over $4 million turned out to be fraudulent
A police investigation confirmed the fraud and the accused has been sentenced to prison.
2 days ago
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of unemployed Americans face surprise tax bills since benefits count as taxable income
This is not the case in all states but it certainly holds true in most cases.
2 days ago