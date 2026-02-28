ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming

The billionaire also predicted that other companies would follow suit in the future.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Block CEO Jack Dorsey. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Block CEO Jack Dorsey. (Cover Image Source: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

There are people who try to paint a positive picture of the job market in the age of AI, but the risk of artificial intelligence putting people out of work is real. Recently, Block, co-founded by Jack Dorsey, laid off almost half of its workforce, and he indicated that there could be more to come in the near future. Dorsey explained that a significantly smaller team operating AI tools is the way forward, as such technologies evolve rapidly and prove to be more efficient.

Image of the Block logo. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Image of the Block logo. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Block, which has a workforce of more than 10,000 people, asked more than 4,000 people to clear out their desks or enter into consultation according to a SFGATE report. This wave of layoffs saw more people lose their jobs than in March last year, when 931 employees lost their jobs. The company recently reported a $1.3 billion profit, which Dorsey termed a strong year. Such a high number of people losing their jobs despite such a strong year won’t do much to reassure employees of their job security.

Representative image of a woman holding a layoff notice (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by nathaphat)
Representative image of a woman holding a layoff notice (Image source: Getty Images/Photo by nathaphat)

“The core thesis is simple. Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company. We're already seeing it internally. A significantly smaller team, using the tools we're building, can do more and do it better. And intelligence tool capabilities are compounding faster every week,” Dorsey wrote in a letter to shareholders. The Block boss also predicted that other companies would come to do the same in the future as they realize the efficiency of working with a small team and intelligence tools.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer
Block boss Jack Dorsey. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer)

“I don't think we're early to this realization. I think most companies are late. Within the next year, I believe the majority of companies will reach the same conclusion and make similar structural changes. I'd rather get there honestly and on our own terms than be forced into it reactively,” he added. “And this isn't just about efficiency. Block serves millions of customers. Sellers and consumers who are going to feel the economic effects of this same shift.”

Image Source: Photo by ANTONI SHKRABA production |Pexels
Representative image of an employee who was laid off. (Image Source: Photo by ANTONI SHKRABA production |Pexels)

Dorsey even took to X to explain his reason for laying off so many people at once. He ensured that the people who were being laid off would receive their salary for 20 weeks and one week per year of tenure, equity vested through the end of May, six months of health care coverage, corporate devices, and $5,000 to help them with the transition.

Image Source: GettyImages/Joe Raedle
Block boss Jack Dorsey. (Image Source: GettyImages/Joe Raedle)

“I had two options: cut gradually over months or years as this shift plays out, or be honest about where we are and act on it now. I chose the latter. Repeated rounds of cuts are destructive to morale, to focus, and to the trust that customers and shareholders place in our ability to lead,” he explained. “I'd rather take a hard, clear action now and build from a position we believe in than manage a slow reduction of people toward the same outcome,” Dorsey concluded.

More on Market Realist:

Over 100 companies including Amazon and FedEx might lay off thousands of workers soon

Over 100 companies including Nike and Amazon submit layoff plans — and one thing is to blame

Wall Street giant to slash hundreds of jobs — says improving the firm is a 'constant priority'

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Target has stopped selling a popular item with food coloring — see how to claim refunds
Pressure from the government and consumers choices have forced this decision.
3 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
PRICE IS RIGHT
'Price is Right' contestant keeps fans on the edge till the last moment — wins brand new car
She took her time to secure the big prize, drawing a loud cheer from the audience.
3 hours ago
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
ECONOMY & WORK
Jack Dorsey fires 4,000 people from his firm — and then says something even more alarming
The billionaire also predicted that other companies would follow suit in the future.
7 hours ago
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
ECONOMY & WORK
RFK Jr. reveals his plan to tackle rising beef prices and Americans have a major problem with it
His comments have led to several Americans calling him out for not reducing beef prices.
7 hours ago
While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer
ECONOMY & WORK
While millions of Americans struggled, American billionaires quietly grew even richer
Billionaires grew their wealth by an incredible 22% in the last year as regular Americans struggled.
7 hours ago
Trump says US economy is roaring — but a majority of Americans see it differently: Poll
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump says US economy is roaring — but a majority of Americans see it differently: Poll
Americans in a Reuters/Ipsos poll identified the cost of living as the primary factor influencing their votes in the upcoming midterms.
9 hours ago
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
ECONOMY & WORK
Federal judge says the IRS broke the law by sharing confidential data with ICE
This will be damning for the DHS, which is already under immense pressure from the public.
1 day ago
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
ECONOMY & WORK
Americans now prefer to eat out alone over sharing meals in unexpected trend
Experts believe that it has to do with getting a sense of momentary control.
1 day ago
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ contestant stuns audience with last-second move to win $10,000
It seemed like the contestant was heading towards defeat, but his luck soon turned around.
1 day ago
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
FedEx confirms it will reimburse customers if the Trump admin provides tariff refunds
The company says it has taken action to protect its rights as an importer to seek duty refunds.
1 day ago
Millions of Americans could get $100 checks from State Farm — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
Millions of Americans could get $100 checks from State Farm — key details revealed
The payout was driven by the company’s financial strength and strong underwriting performance.
1 day ago
Trump takes credit for making groceries affordable for Americans — but there's a problem
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump takes credit for making groceries affordable for Americans — but there's a problem
Trump made this claim during his lengthy State Of The Union address earlier.
1 day ago
Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans
ECONOMY & WORK
Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans
Research predicted that in the consumer sector, "AI personalization strategists" and "AI supply-chain analysts" jobs are expected to emerge.
1 day ago
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
WALMART
Popular food item sold at Walmart recalled in 24 states — shoppers urged to return ASAP for refund
The product might contain germs as the pasteurization process was not done properly due to a equipment troubleshooting error
2 days ago
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
PRICE IS RIGHT
‘Price Is Right’ player’s heartbreaking moment leaves Drew Carey and the audience in shock
The contestant came as close as possible to winning big, but had her heart broken in the end.
2 days ago
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump is probably right about the US economy — but he's not seeing the big picture
Trump failed to address the affordability issue that voters care most about.
2 days ago
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
ECONOMY & WORK
JPMorgan CEO issues major warning for society to prepare for AI job losses before it’s too late
He said that society is not quite ready for the pace at which AI is currently displacing workers.
2 days ago
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
Frozen blueberries sold across multiple states gets recalled — return ASAP for full refund
The recall affected products that were sold to customers in four states and in Canada.
2 days ago
Multiple US states sue the Trump admin for rolling back vaccine recommendations for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
Multiple US states sue the Trump admin for rolling back vaccine recommendations for kids
Those opposed to the changes believe Trump is politicizing the health of children.
2 days ago
Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump's Treasury chief hints at a major loophole to change retirement plans for Americans
Bessent said that the proposition would be rolled out “in the coming weeks and months,” as a tool for working-class Americans left behind.
2 days ago