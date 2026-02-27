Morgan Stanley has a major prediction about AI that could impact your retirement plans

As AI-backed automation gains momentum, tech CEO's have sounded the alarm about AI's propensity to wipe out white-collar jobs. Software and service sector companies have also reduced hiring by 33% in the past year. At a time when several top executives are predicting a gloomy future for the job market, financial giant Morgan Stanley says that AI may not force employees to retire early. It said that workers should get training for new kinds of occupations that don't exist but will be created by the AI boom, Fortune reported.

Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)

According to a recent detailed analysis by Morgan Stanley, most workers won't experience long-term unemployment as a result of AI, as they will find other positions that don't exist yet. Concerns about AI-related job losses were addressed in the research paper, pointing to past examples where new tech like computing and electricity changed the labor market without displacing jobs. “While some roles may be automated, others will see enhancement through AI augmentation, and others, entirely new roles will be created,” the report stated. It also claimed that "AI will merely change job types, occupations, and needed skills.”

Representative image from an AI event (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michel Porro)

New job opportunities are expected as AI's incorporation into company strategy advances. Morgan Stanley forecasts a growth in AI governance positions centered on data security and compliance, particularly in the healthcare industry, as well as the rise of executive-level "chief AI officers" to supervise technology adoption. Additionally, the IT industry may see hybrid jobs, such as product manager or engineer roles, made possible by natural language coding tools that let product managers develop concepts before engineers put them into practice.

Engineer working at a data center (Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Christina Morillo)

The research also predicted that in the consumer sector, "AI personalization strategists" and "AI supply-chain analysts" jobs are expected to emerge, while in the industrial sector, "predictive maintenance engineers" and "smart grid analysts" are expected to be created, and in the healthcare sector, "computational geneticists" and experts in AI diagnostic oversight will be coming up. Morgan Stanley contends that despite worries about AI disruption, the fear may be unjustified because only roughly 13% of the S&P 500's market capitalization comes from the impacted services and cyclical industries.

Engineers working on software(Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by ATHVisions)

The Morgan Stanley analysis, which contrasts AI with previous technical advancements, offers a positive assessment of AI's impact on employment. However, it may undervalue AI's unique emphasis on cognitive tasks rather than just labor enhancement. AI may increase efficiency without creating new employment, according to Citrini Research, since companies may be less inclined to rehire. A growing body of research indicates that 30% of businesses using AI anticipate financial gains by the end of 2025, which may lead to higher profit margins. As AI becomes more integrated, the crucial point revolving around its impact on employment cannot be ignored.

