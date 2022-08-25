Where Is Joy Taylor? Rumors Suggest She Could Be Leaving ‘The Herd’
Media personality and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) host Joy Taylor hasn’t been around to co-host The Herd with Colin Cowherd recently, leaving many fans questioning her whereabouts.
While there have been no reports of Taylor leaving the network she has been with since March 2016, there has been some speculation that she could be stepping away from The Herd to host another show. So, where is Taylor?
Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor has been vacationing.
If you’re a Taylor fan and were wondering why she hasn’t been on The Herd, it’s because she is off vacationing. Based on the photos she recently shared via Instagram, it appears Taylor has been spending some time at La Corniche Plage Casablanca and the Agafay Désert Marrakech, both of which are tourist attractions in Morocco.
Many of the photos Taylor has shared over the course of her exotic getaway are with friends, which means she may be living it up on what many would consider a “girls vacation.” When she returns to the U.S., however, she could be signing off (for good) from The Herd and joining another FS1 show.
Fox Sports 1 is “looking to pair two young stars” to host an FS1 afternoon show.
Although Fox Sports has yet to confirm any of the details we’re about to dish out, plenty of sources are claiming Taylor may be joining forces with Emmanuel Acho to host an FS1 show in the afternoon. Front Office Sports was one to comment on the potential switch-up and even stated that Taylor may be succeeded by Jason McIntyre.
McIntyre joined FS1 in 2016 and currently serves as a Fox Sports gambling analyst, according to his Fox Sports bio. He is known for appearing on “every show on the network” and also produces content for the NFL and NBA draft.
Joy Taylor has an extensive career in talk radio and TV hosting.
Taylor, who also happens to be the sister of former Miami Dolphins player Jason Taylor, began her career in broadcasting while attending Barry University. While taking courses to earn her BA in broadcasting, Taylor hosted her own radio show called The Noise and worked as a station manager for WBRY Radio, according to her Fox Sports bio.
The FS1 co-host later went on to work at 790 AM The Ticket where she co-hosted the morning show, the Zaslow and Joy Show. She’s also hosted CBS Sports shows like Thursday Night Live and Fantasy Football Today. During the time she’s been working for FS1, she hosted a podcast, Maybe I’m Crazy, and served as the moderator for Skip and Shannon: Undisputed up until July 2018.
What is Joy Taylor’s net worth?
At just 35 years old (she was born in January 1987), Taylor has already managed to grow her fortune to $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While she doesn’t have any children just yet, she was previously married to former baseball player Richard Giannotti. After the couple divorced in 2017, she went on to date Earl Watson, though the two no longer appear to be together.