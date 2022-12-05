HLN's ‘Morning Express’ and Host Robin Meade Are Out Amid Media Winter
Viewers of HLN’s Morning Express will have to find a new on-air personality to start their days from now on. Longtime host Robin Meade, who has anchored the morning news show for CNN’s sister station HLN, is out of a job after over 20 years. What happened to HLN’s Morning Express?
The show is the latest in a spate of layoffs in the journalism industry. For example, Brian Stelter lost his job as host of CNN’s Reliable Sources in August 2022. Meade, who marked 20 years at HLN in 2021, is no longer the host of Morning Express, and the show will no longer be produced either.
Why is CNN cutting the HLN ‘Morning Express’ show?
CNN, which is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, has been mandated to cut $100 million in costs, according to the Los Angeles Times. HLN was once known as CNN Headline News. Meade has hosted Morning Express, a daily news program, since its inception in 2005.
Parent company Warner Bros. Discovery aims to reduce its debt by cutting programming from networks like CNN and its sister station HLN. Meade and all of the other staffers from her morning show are being let go as part of that process.
Morning Express has struggled to make previous ratings goals, in part due to an increasing number of customers deciding to “cut the cord” and give up cable TV. Online news sources and streaming options have continually taken business from shows like Morning Express.
The LA Times also stated that some of the challenges of Meade’s show include a lack of other live programming on the network and a wavering mission for the network itself.
CNN’s chairman Chris Licht sent a memo to staff on Dec. 1 explaining that HLN would move forward without producing more live programming. Crime programming will continue at HLN, with Kathleen Finch, chairman and chief content officer of US Networks Group, running that segment.
What’s going to replace ‘Morning Express’?
A simulcast of CNN This Morning is slated to take the time slot of HLN’s Morning Express. The show is a recently launched one that features co-anchors Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins. In addition, Weekend Express is also shutting down.
Robin Meade Has Been at Hln for Over 20 Years
Meade, a former Miss Ohio, worked at several news stations as a reporter and anchor before going to HLN. Her first day on the air at HLN was Sept.11, 2001. She has hosted Morning Express with her signature greeting, “Morning, sunshine!” since 2005.
CNN Is Cutting Other Staff in Addition to ‘Morning Express’
As Stelter noted in The Atlantic on Dec. 2, “Media Winter is here once more, and it is getting ugly.” He warns that although layoffs in the journalism industry aren’t uncommon, this time may represent a larger cultural shift and an end of an era.
As not only Morning Express, but all live HLN programming is going away, broadcast journalists may have cause for worry. Meade’s show had what Stelter calls companionship, a feeling of connection that viewers feel with on-air anchors that keeps them tuning back in day after day.
The end of Morning Express marks a loss that Stelter warns could lead to further cuts at other cable news networks and change the way Americans receive their news in long-lasting ways.
HLN isn’t the only part of CNN that's feeling the pain of layoffs this holiday season. Chris Cillizza, a CNN political reporter and editor-at-large, has been let go, according to his Twitter. Other contributors who may be paid per appearance or have large contracts are expected to be cut.