Tuition at Private Sierra Canyon School Costs Thousands

Kanye West isn’t happy about where his kids are going to school. The rapper reportedly went on a rant on Instagram this week demanding that his kids go to Donda Academy, a school he started named after his late mother. Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife and mother to his four children, appears to want the kids to go to Sierra Canyon. Sierra Canyon tuition ranges from $20,000 for pre-Kindergarten students to $40,770 for high school students.