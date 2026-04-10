Offset Sued Over Alleged $100K Gambling Debt Amid Rumors He's Broke Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is in the hole for $100,000, thanks to the gambling debt he racked up at MotorCity Casino Hotel. By Jennifer Farrington April 10 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In the midst of recovering from a shooting that occurred at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla., on April 6, 2026, and still dealing with the aftermath of his divorce from Cardi B, it has come to light that Offset is facing yet another hardship — gambling debt.

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Apparently, the debt has gone into default after remaining unpaid, prompting the casino he owes to file a lawsuit against him. Here’s how much he owes and what the casino is alleging.

Offset allegedly racked up $100,000 in gambling debt and was sued over it.

Source: Mega

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Cephus, is in the hole for $100,000, and possibly even more now, thanks to the gambling debt he racked up at MotorCity Casino Hotel. According to documents obtained by TMZ in early April 2026, Offset was given a $100,000 line of credit at the casino.

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Apparently, the debt dates back to March 2024, and the two parties allegedly agreed that the casino could debit the money from his account once the line of credit was opened. But a drafted check from the casino attempting to withdraw the $100,000 was rejected. A copy of the check, shared by TMZ, notes the reason for return as “non-sufficient funds.” It also lists Kiari Cephus’s name at the top, indicating it was tied to his account (though the payment was initiated by the casino).

💰 EXCLUSIVE: Offset is working to resolve a $100K debt to a Detroit casino.



Details: https://t.co/g4UbMIv18X pic.twitter.com/7HM9lzwlzM — TMZ (@TMZ) April 8, 2026

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After its failed attempt to collect the $100,000 Offset allegedly owed, the casino decided to take legal action, suing the rapper for breach of contract, fraud, and related claims, per TMZ. A rep for Offset told the outlet, “We are working toward a resolution.” So it seems the rapper may not only be on the hook for the debt, but could also face legal fees associated with the lawsuit, even if the parties reach a settlement before trial.

Perhaps Offset’s lack of funds could have something to do with other financial obligations he’s had to settle (just a theory). Toward the end of 2025, it appears he settled a $1.5 million tax debt the IRS demanded following his divorce from Cardi B, per Us Weekly. The outlet reported that the IRS filed documents releasing a lien that had been placed against the rapper, alleging he owed $1,575,266.73 for 2022. The agency originally filed the lien in April 2024.

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But that’s not all. He reportedly has other tax debts that may still be looming, including $486,426.35 for 2023. The outlet also noted that Offset had another lien that had not yet been released at the time of reporting, filed by the Georgia Department of Revenue in March 2025 over an alleged $292,000 owed for 2021. Between his not meeting his tax obligations, coupled with the bounced check from the casino, it begs the question: What is his net worth?

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Here's a look inside Offset's net worth.

Offset’s net worth stands at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, which may help explain why he’s having a hard time keeping up with his debts and lifestyle at the same time. While he’s worth $10 million, that doesn’t necessarily mean he has that amount in liquid cash.

Kiari "Offset" Cephus Rapper Net worth: $10 million Offset is a rapper, best known for being a member of the hip-hop group Migos. Full Name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus Birthday: December 14, 1991 Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Ga. Married: Cardi B. (2017-2023) Kids: 6