Rumors Are Swirling that NFL Star Tyreek Hill Filed for Bankruptcy, but Did He? Reports are circulating suggesting that Tyreek Hill filed for bankruptcy, but is the hugely famous NFL wide receiver really out of money? By Joseph-Allen April 8 2026, Published 11:42 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Although he's probably past the peak of his career, Tyreek Hill remains one of the most well-known receivers in the NFL. For as much skill as he's shown on the field, though, Tyreek is also known in part because of the number of children he has, often with different women.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, reports are circulating online suggesting that Tyreek, who is a highly paid player in the NFL, just had to file for bankruptcy. Naturally, many wanted to know whether that rumor was true. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Did Tyreek Hill really file for bankruptcy?

While we can't say for sure, it seems like the rumors that Tyreek filed for bankruptcy are untrue. Tyreek is still seeking a contract in the NFL, and while he is no longer going to be one of the highest-paid players in the league, he is still making millions every year to play football.

Breaking:

Tyreek Hill filed chapter 13 bankruptcy in Florida.

(Per @TheNFLDrop)



Sad. pic.twitter.com/RH8g5dPEj3 — Football Crave (@FootballCravee) April 5, 2026 Source: X/@FootballCravee

Article continues below advertisement

While it's certainly possible for an athlete to spend more than they're bringing in, there's not very much evidence to suggest that Tyreek is currently in that position.

What is Tyreek Hill's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyreek Hill's net worth is $60 million. That comes chiefly from his career in the NFL, including his contract for roughly $30 million a year with the Miami Dolphins. Although he is no longer at the peak of his powers, Tyreek was once among the highest-paid skill position players in the NFL. He was released from the Dolphins in February of 2026, though, and is now pursuing a new contract.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyreek Hill NFL wide receiver Net worth: $60 Million Tyreek Hill is an NFL wide receiver who was once among the highest paid players in the league. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Miami Dolphins. He has long been known as one of the fastest receivers in the game, and for the number of children he has with different women. Birthdate: March 1, 1994 Birthplace: Douglas, Ga. Birth Name: Tyreek Hill Father: Derrick Shaw Mother: Anesha Sanchez

How much was Tyreek Hill's divorce settlement for?

Part of the reason that some people believed the rumors that Tyreek Hill had filed for bankruptcy was because of a divorce settlement he recently reached with Keeta Vaccaro, his estranged wife. According to reports on the settlement, Keeta landed a $500,000 lump sum payment, as well as between $20,000 and $50,000 a month for spending money, a $100,000 car, and exclusive use of their Miami home.