Rumors Are Swirling that NFL Star Tyreek Hill Filed for Bankruptcy, but Did He?
Reports are circulating suggesting that Tyreek Hill filed for bankruptcy, but is the hugely famous NFL wide receiver really out of money?
Although he's probably past the peak of his career, Tyreek Hill remains one of the most well-known receivers in the NFL. For as much skill as he's shown on the field, though, Tyreek is also known in part because of the number of children he has, often with different women.
Now, reports are circulating online suggesting that Tyreek, who is a highly paid player in the NFL, just had to file for bankruptcy. Naturally, many wanted to know whether that rumor was true. Here's what we know.
Did Tyreek Hill really file for bankruptcy?
While we can't say for sure, it seems like the rumors that Tyreek filed for bankruptcy are untrue. Tyreek is still seeking a contract in the NFL, and while he is no longer going to be one of the highest-paid players in the league, he is still making millions every year to play football.
While it's certainly possible for an athlete to spend more than they're bringing in, there's not very much evidence to suggest that Tyreek is currently in that position.
What is Tyreek Hill's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tyreek Hill's net worth is $60 million. That comes chiefly from his career in the NFL, including his contract for roughly $30 million a year with the Miami Dolphins.
Although he is no longer at the peak of his powers, Tyreek was once among the highest-paid skill position players in the NFL. He was released from the Dolphins in February of 2026, though, and is now pursuing a new contract.
Tyreek Hill
NFL wide receiver
Net worth: $60 Million
Tyreek Hill is an NFL wide receiver who was once among the highest paid players in the league. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Miami Dolphins. He has long been known as one of the fastest receivers in the game, and for the number of children he has with different women.
Birthdate: March 1, 1994
Birthplace: Douglas, Ga.
Birth Name: Tyreek Hill
Father: Derrick Shaw
Mother: Anesha Sanchez
How much was Tyreek Hill's divorce settlement for?
Part of the reason that some people believed the rumors that Tyreek Hill had filed for bankruptcy was because of a divorce settlement he recently reached with Keeta Vaccaro, his estranged wife.
According to reports on the settlement, Keeta landed a $500,000 lump sum payment, as well as between $20,000 and $50,000 a month for spending money, a $100,000 car, and exclusive use of their Miami home.
That's a sizable amount of money, but not enough to bankrupt someone who is supposedly bringing in $30 million a year. What it does suggest, though, is that Tyreek has obligations that he'll need to continue to maintain even after he retires. He won't be making that much money for much longer, so he should be careful about what he spends it on moving forward. Hopefully, he's invested plenty of what he's made so that he has it for years to come.