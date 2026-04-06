Before He Worked for Trump, Todd Blanche Was a Registered Democrat Todd Blanche was registered as a Democrat before he represented Trump as his personal attorney. He swapped parties in 2024. By Jennifer Farrington April 6 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It’s pretty rare for President Donald Trump, the unofficial leader of the MAGA movement, to appoint someone to his cabinet who identifies as a Democrat. That’s because of their differing political views, and doing so could throw a wrench into his plans.

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So when he appointed Todd Blanche as interim U.S. Attorney General after firing Pam Bondi on April 2, 2026, people were a little shocked, given Blanche’s political background. In case you didn’t know, Blanche once labeled himself a Democrat until he decided to switch party sides. Surprised by this? So is everyone else. Keep reading for all the details on Blanche’s time as a Democrat and when he made the switch.

Todd Blanche was once a registered Democrat.

Source: Mega

Many members of the MAGA movement and those affiliated with the Republican Party weren’t pleased to hear that Trump appointed Todd Blanche as interim U.S. Attorney General following the dismissal of Pam Bondi on April 2, 2026. The main reason is likely due Blanche’s ties to the Democratic Party.

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As late as 2024, Blanche was registered as a Democrat before switching parties and officially turning Republican, according to The Dallas Express, per The New York Times. While it’s not clear if his party switch had anything to do with him wanting to work alongside Trump, or his desire to represent him in a legal capacity, it’s not hard to draw those connections.

Pam Bondi led this Department with strength and conviction and I’m grateful for her leadership and friendship.



Thank you to President Trump for the trust and the opportunity to serve as Acting Attorney General.



We will continue backing the blue, enforcing the law, and doing… https://t.co/ourLJWGAqv — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) April 2, 2026

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For context, Blanche worked as a partner at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP from September 2017 through April 2023, per his LinkedIn, and reportedly told the firm he wanted to represent Trump, but was told he couldn’t while working there. So, he decided to leave, and presumably change political parties, and then went on to serve as Trump’s personal attorney in various cases, including those involving criminal prosecutions against the president.

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He also represented him in cases stemming from election interference allegations and charges surrounding classified documents, per Axios. Additionally, he served as a defense lawyer for Trump in the cases tied to hush money payments he allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

If you think Bondi was bad, Blanche will be 100 times worse. Mark my words. — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 2, 2026

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Now, although many would agree Blanche has proven himself to be an asset to Trump and a dependable Republican, many still aren’t convinced, like Sara Gonzales, who wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “if you think Bondi was bad, Blanche will be 100 times worse. Mark my words.” Now that we’ve cleared the air on Blanche’s political affiliation, let’s dig into his pockets.

Today in Minneapolis I met with the U.S. Attorney’s office and visited the brave @thejusticedept and @DHSgov law enforcement officers removing criminal aliens from MN streets.



We support those performing their lawful duties to protect public safety and will PROSECUTE anyone… pic.twitter.com/iK6nxVTjLq — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) January 17, 2026

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What is Todd Blanche's net worth?

Given his experience and roles, it’s no surprise that Blanche has an estimated net worth of between $2.1 million and $7.5 million. At least, that’s based on financial disclosures he filed detailing his reported asset values, per ProPublica.