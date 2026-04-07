Kevin James’ Viral Super Bowl Moment Was No Accident — It Was Engineered Marketing agency Influenceable generated more than 1 billion earned media impressions for the romantic comedy Solo Mio, starring Kevin James. By Market Realist Team April 7 2026, Published 2:08 p.m. ET Source: Courtesy

What looked like a spontaneous viral moment during Super Bowl LX weekend was anything but. Marketing agency Influenceable, alongside Angel Studios, generated more than 1 billion earned media impressions for the romantic comedy Solo Mio, starring Kevin James, without purchasing a single second of traditional TV advertising.

Article continues below advertisement

At the center of the campaign was a simple but striking visual. Inside Levi's Stadium, James appeared seated alone in a dark suit, holding a white bouquet and surrounded by a block of empty seats. Within minutes, the image spread rapidly across social media, sparking curiosity and conversation. But the moment only worked because of what came before it.

In the months leading up to the Super Bowl, Influenceable and Angel Studios quietly built a digital ecosystem designed to amplify exactly this kind of content. The agency developed Kevin James–focused fan pages, seeded references to Solo Mio across high-performing posts, and introduced a fictional persona — Matt Taylor, played by James —t hat grew to roughly 1 million TikTok followers before the stunt ever took place. By the time the stadium moment hit the internet, both the algorithm—and the audience—were already primed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy

The payoff came quickly. Over a 96-hour stretch, the campaign drove more than 1.5 billion engagements across 548 posts, with over 100 creators helping distribute and remix the content across entertainment-, sports-, and culture-focused platforms. Mentions across text-based platforms topped 11,500, further extending the campaign’s reach. The buzz translated beyond social media. During the Super Bowl window, Solo Mio outperformed competing titles like Wuthering Heights and Goat on Google Trends. In the months leading up to the event, Kevin James also trended higher than Avatar: Fire and Ash — a sign that the campaign had already built significant momentum before its biggest moment.